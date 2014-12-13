SOFIA Dec 13 CSKA Sofia outclassed Cherno More Varna 3-1 at home on Saturday to surge six points clear at the top of the Bulgarian league heading into the two-and-a-half-month winter break.

CSKA earned the honorary title of winter champions after collecting 44 points from 19 games, followed by Ludogorets, who play Botev Plovdiv on Sunday, on 38.

"I'm extremely pleased," CSKA coach Stoycho Mladenov told reporters. "We signed 14 new players and it's very difficult to assemble a team and create a style of play in the process of the championship."

Croatian defender Marin Orsulic put CSKA ahead after six minutes, scoring for second consecutive match but the visitors levelled following a precise shot by Cape Verde midfielder Stenio nine minutes later.

Luxembourg substitute Aurelien Joachim, one of numerous new signings, was the hero for CSKA on a chilly night at the Bulgarska Armiya stadium with a second-half double.

CSKA are the most successful Bulgarian club with 31 league titles but they have failed to win the championship since 2008.

Earlier on Saturday, French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro scored a hat-trick to help Slavia beat Levski 3-1 in the oldest Sofia derby.

The league season will resume on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)