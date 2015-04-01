SOFIA, April 1 Financially-troubled CSKA Sofia's Latvian goalkeeper Maksims Uvarenko has not been paid for three months and has had to ask his parents to send him money to pay his rent.

But despite the financial problems, Uvarenko, who joined the Bulgarian club on an 18-month contract in January, has been impressed by the "unique" fans and their passionate support.

"The lack of money is the biggest problem I've faced at CSKA, Uvarenko told local media on Wednesday. "I still haven't received any salary and I've been at the club for three months.

"My wife and I are expecting a child and we can't afford to stay without money. I was forced to accept some cash from my parents to pay the rent on our apartment in Sofia."

Debt-ridden CSKA have already issued a desperate plea to fans to provide emergency financial backing to avoid expulsion from the Bulgarian top division over debts.

Supporters and fan clubs based overseas have made donations in the last few days and CSKA chairman Alexander Tomov said The Reds will meet the Bulgarian Football Union's (BFU) licensing criteria.

"CSKA fans are unique," Uvarenko said. "I am impressed by their temperament and support. Every game is a big thrill for me."

CSKA have faced a series of financial problems since Bulgarian tycoon Vasil Bozhkov, considered one of the richest men in the Black Sea state, decided to sell the club in 2006.

Bozhkov angered CSKA fans by sacking Serbian coach Miodrag Yesic and that decision was followed by frequent disputes between the supporters and the club management.

Nine years after Bozhkov's departure, CSKA are beset by financial problems after paying large transfer fees and high wages for players and coaches while not settling debts to the National Social Security Institute and National Revenue Agency.

In happier times, CSKA reached the semi-finals in two European Cup campaigns (1967 and 1981) and the now defunct European Cup Winners' Cup (1989).

The 31-times Bulgarian champions, who are one of the two most popular clubs in the Balkan country alongside city rivals Levski Sofia, are second in the standings with 45 points from 23 matches, three points behind champions Ludogorets.

CSKA visit Ludogorets on Saturday with several local businessmen announcing that the CSKA players would receive tempting bonuses if they beat the Razgrad-based side, who have won the title for the last three seasons. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)