SOFIA, July 24 Six players from
financially-troubled Lokomotiv Plovdiv have agreed terms to join
CSKA Sofia, the two soccer clubs said on Tuesday.
French right back Jeremie Rodrigues, his compatriot Youness
Bengelloun, a centre back, and Portuguese midfielder Serginho
have already signed two-year contracts with the 31-times
Bulgarian champions after passing medicals.
Bulgaria left back Mihail Venkov, Greek midfielder Ilias
Kyriakidis and Brazilian striker Tassio will complete their
paperwork later this week.
Lokomotiv owner Konstantin Dinev said in a statement on
Monday that he would halt financial support for the
Plovdiv-based side and expressed his readiness to sell his
shares for one lev ($0.62).
Local media reported that Bulgaria midfielder Hristo
Zlatinski, considered one of the best players in the domestic
championship, could also join CSKA from Lokomotiv two weeks
before the start of the league season.
CSKA, who finished second last season, have bolstered their
squad with another eight new signings in the last few weeks as
they search for their first league title since 2008.
Lokomotiv, champions in 2004, visit Dutch club Vitesse
Arnhem in the Europa League second qualifying round's second leg
on Thursday after a 4-4 draw in the first leg.
($1 = 1.6141 Bulgarian levs)
