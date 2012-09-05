SOFIA, Sept 5 CSKA Sofia are in danger of being
excluded from European competition for the second time in four
years because of debts, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU)
president said on Wednesday.
The Reds, who are Bulgaria's most successful club with 31
league titles, were barred from the Champions League in 2008-09
after failing to meet the licensing criteria.
"CSKA are currently supervised by UEFA, just like (Serbia's)
Red Star Belgrade," the BFU's Borislav Mihaylov, who is also a
UEFA Executive Committee member, told reporters.
"UEFA representatives will conduct an audit of the club
later in September and if they find something wrong, CSKA will
lose their licence with immediate effect."
CSKA were knocked out of this season's Europa League in
July. Mihaylov warned the club could be excluded from Europe for
up to three years.
"I hope everything will be OK despite the problems,"
Mihaylov, a former Bulgaria keeper capped 102 times by his
country, said. "They're a club with a lot of supporters and big
traditions."
CSKA owe transfer sums to clubs and players as well as money
to the state and creditors, estimated by local media to be
almost 80 million levs ($51.39 million).
In July, CSKA were handed a transfer ban until Aug. 31 by
the BFU over the signing of the Madagascar international Anicet
from Chernomorets Burgas.
CSKA reached semi-finals in Europe three times between 1967
and 1989 but have struggled to revive their success in recent
years and have not won the domestic title since 2008.
The Reds are eighth in the domestic league with five points
from four matches, seven points behind champions Ludogorets and
city rivals Levski.
($1 = 1.5568 Bulgarian levs)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Stephen Wood)