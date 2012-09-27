SOFIA, Sept 27 Financially-troubled CSKA Sofia will be thrown out of the domestic championship if UEFA bans the club from European competitions, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, CSKA were given until the end of September to pay off their debts by European soccer's governing body or face a three-year European ban.

"Everything is clear," BFU's vice-president Atanas Furnadzhiev told local media. "They will not obtain a licence (to compete in the first division) if they fail to meet UEFA's licensing criteria."

"Things are connected," he added. "They won't be able to escape as they did before."

UEFA representatives conducted an audit of the club last week.

CSKA president Dimitar Borisov has refused to specify the amount of debt which must be paid off by the end of the week but was quoted as saying by state television station BNT1 that "half of the sum has been paid already".

Local media have said the debts are almost 80 million levs ($52.53 million).

The 31-times Bulgarian champions, who were barred from the Champions League in 2008-09 due to debt problems, are in danger of being relegated for the first time in their 64-year history.

CSKA reached semi-finals in Europe three times between 1967 and 1989 but have struggled to revive their success in recent years and have not won the domestic title since 2008.

The Reds are eighth in the Bulgarian league standings with eight points from six games, 10 points behind leaders and bitter city rivals Levski and champions Ludogorets. ($1 = 1.5230 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows)