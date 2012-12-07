(Fixes typo in 'Sofia' in first paragraph)

SOFIA Dec 7 CSKA Sofia have urged officials to postpone their remaining two matches this year because of the cold weather in Bulgaria, the 31-times champions said on Friday.

"We sent a request to the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), in which we want our last two matches to be postponed to the spring," CSKA's chief executive Georgi Iliev told local media. "Football just cannot be played in Bulgaria after Dec. 1.

"Don't get me wrong, we want the games to be postponed only because of the dangerous playing conditions."

CSKA, third in the standings, are scheduled to face city rivals Lokomotiv in their last league match before the winter break on Sunday. They then host second-division's Chavdar Etropole in the Bulgarian Cup next week.

Slavia Sofia president Ventsislav Stefanov also expressed his concern saying a recent spell of cold weather has left their pitch in the Sofia district of Ovcha Kupel unsafe.

Slavia host high-flying Levski on Saturday with the Whites chasing their first win in the oldest Sofia derby in almost 10 years.

The BFU was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov. Editing by Patrick Johnston)