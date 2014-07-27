SOFIA, July 27 CSKA snatched a fifth win in a row in the Sofia derby, beating city rivals Levski 2-0 on Sunday in an ill-tempered Bulgarian league match that featured crowd trouble, three red cards and a firework delay.

Police said more than 10 fans were detained for hooliganism before the game, which has a long history of crowd violence.

Anton Karachanakov curled in a brilliant 20-metre free kick two minutes after the interval before turning provider when Romanian striker Sergiu Bus headed home following his left-wing cross in the 56th minute.

CSKA top the standings with six points from two matches, Levski are 10th with one point.

The match was interrupted for several minutes by referee Georgi Yordanov after jubilant CSKA fans threw fireworks onto the pitch.

The two teams finished the tense affair with 10 men after CSKA's Brazil-born midfielder Marquinhos and Levskis's Dutch winger Luis Pedro were sent off in the second half.

CSKA coach Stoycho Mladenov was also sent off for arguing with the referee. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Goodson)