SOFIA Dec 18 Former Bulgaria striker Martin Kamburov has returned home to join CSKA Sofia on a two-year contract after leaving Chinese side Dalien Shide, the 31-times league champions said on Tuesday.

"There are two teams in Bulgaria - CSKA and Levski (Sofia)," the 32-year-old told a news conference. "Everyone would choose to play for one of them."

Much-travelled Kamburov, the Bulgarian league's top scorer in 2004, 2005 and 2009, has played for five teams in his native country and also for clubs in the United Arab Emirates, Greece and China.

CSKA are fourth in the standings with 29 points from 15 games, nine points behind leaders Ludogorets. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Justin Palmer)