SOFIA, March 18 CSKA Sofia coach Stoycho Mladenov will keep his job despite resigning on Monday, a day after the 31-times Bulgarian champions slumped to their third league defeat in a row.

"I can confirm I'll stay as CSKA coach," he told reporters after meeting chairman Alexander Tomov on Wednesday.

Mladenov decided to end his fourth stint at the club after the Reds were beaten 2-0 by Botev Plovdiv on Sunday, their third straight defeat without scoring a goal.

Tomov, however, said he would try and persuade the 57-year-old to change his mind as they could still win the title.

CSKA, one of the two most popular clubs in the Balkan country alongside bitter city rivals Levski Sofia, are second in the table with 44 points from 22 matches, three points behind champions Ludogorets.

Former Bulgaria striker Mladenov, who guided the club to the title during his previous stints in charge in 2003 and 2008, took charge again in July 2013 with the aim of restoring a winning mentality.

The crowd favourite is known as "the executioner of Liverpool" after his two goals helped CSKA secure a 2-0 win over the English club in the 1982 European Cup quarter-finals. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)