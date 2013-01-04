SOFIA Jan 4 CSKA Sofia sacked coach Stoycho Mladenov on Friday after a mediocre run in the first half of the season, the 31-times Bulgarian champions said.

"I was released, this was the desire of the club's management," Mladenov told reporters at CSKA's Bulgarska Armiya stadium.

The 55-year-old former Bulgaria coach returned for a third stint as coach of CSKA in March but was unable to produce an improvement.

CSKA, who have not won the domestic league title since 2008, are fourth in the standings with 29 points from 15 matches, nine points behind leaders Ludogorets. The league is on its mid-season break and will resume on March 2.

In July, the Reds were lambasted by the local media after they were beaten over two legs by Slovenia's Mura 05 on the away goals rule after a 1-1 draw on aggregate in the Europa League's second qualifying round.