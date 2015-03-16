SOFIA, March 16 CSKA Sofia coach Stoycho Mladenov offered his resignation on Monday, a day after the 31-times Bulgarian champions slumped to their third league defeat in a row.

However, CSKA chairman Alexander Tomov said he would try and persuade Mladenov to change his mind as they still can win the title. The Reds are second in the standings with 44 points from 22 matches, three points behind champions Ludogorets.

"I talked to Stoycho Mladenov and he's adamant, he wants to leave," Tomov told local media. "But I will do everything to dissuade him."

Despite CSKA being beaten 2-0 by Botev Plovdiv on Sunday, many CSKA supporters were delighted with the result as it sent bitter city rivals Levski into the relegation group.

"That's not my CSKA," disappointed Mladenov said after the match. He was not immediately available to comment on Monday.

CSKA's board member Ivo Kotev said that some of the players have received SMS threats in the days before the much-anticipated clash at Botev.

"Well, we're Bulgarians and we know what it is about but the foreigners...," CSKA defender Ventsislav Vasilev told reporters. "This is something new for them."

After Sunday's result, many CSKA fans flooded online forums to express their delight that the 26-times Bulgarian champions Levski will finish outside Top Six in the league for the first time since 1938.

Mladenov, who led CSKA to the titles during his previous stints with the club in 2003 and 2008, took charge again in July 2013 with the aim of restoring a winning mentality.

But after three straight losses without scoring a goal, Mladenov decided it was time to pull the plug on his fourth stint at CSKA, founded in 1948 as an army club.

The 57-year-old crowd favourite is known as "Liverpool's Executioner" in the Balkan country after his two goals helped CSKA secure a 2-0 win over the Premier League club in the 1982 European Cup quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)