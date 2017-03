SOFIA, April 28 Cash-strapped CSKA Sofia have appointed Luboslav Penev as coach until the end of the season with the 31-times Bulgarian champions desperate to end the worst scoring run in their history.

"Penev is a prominent figure with undisputed prestige and professional qualities," CSKA said in a statement on Tuesday before adding that he could unite the fans.

The team were league leaders before the two-and-a-half month winter break but have failed to score a goal in eight matches in 2015, picking up two points in that run.

The Reds are now fourth with 46 points from 27 matches, nine behind leaders Ludogorets.

Former Bulgaria striker Penev, one of the Balkan country's soccer icons, replaces Galin Ivanov as he becomes the club's third coach this season. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)