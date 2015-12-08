SOFIA Dec 8 Ten-man Litex Lovech reached the Bulgarian Cup semi-finals in dramatic style after scoring three times in 11 extra-time minutes to beat Levski Sofia 3-0 in a breathtaking encounter on Tuesday.

Litex's Serbian coach Ljupko Petrovic, who led Red Star Belgrade to the European Cup in 1991, described the tense affair in Lovech as the toughest game of his life.

"For me, it was the toughest game I've ever led in my life, even (tougher than) the European Cup final," said Petrovic, who began his fourth spell as Litex coach last week.

"I don't even know what happened in this match. The boys are heroes... they fought until the end."

Extra time was needed to separate the sides after an absorbing encounter in which Levski captain Vladimir Gadzhev had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside in the first half and Litex had a strong penalty appeal waived away after the break.

Portuguese midfielder Arsenio opened the scoring in the 101st minute and substitute Kiril Despodov scored twice early in the second period of extra time.

Litex were reduced to 10 men in the 64th minute when French defender Helton Dos Reis was sent off for a foul on Spanish midfielder Miguel Bedoya.

"I allow myself to comment on the refereeing for the first time," said Levski coach Stoycho Stoev. "It was a disgusting refereeing."

The match was marred by clashes between Levski Sofia fans and riot police in the closing stages.

Local media reported that several policemen and a journalist were injured in the clashes that began when visiting supporters threw fireworks, missiles and smoke bombs, broke a number of seats and smashed police cars' windows outside the stadium.

No arrests were reported despite the trouble. (Editing by Toby Davis)