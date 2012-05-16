BURGAS, Bulgaria May 16 Brazilian midfielder Marcelinho scored twice in the second half as Ludogorets came from behind to beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1 on Wednesday and secure their first Bulgarian Cup.

Lokomotiv's Dakson da Silva, who avoided punishment for a failed doped test on Tuesday, opened the scoring with a powerful diagonal shot midway through the first half.

But 19 minutes from time Ludogorets, playing their first season in the domestic top flight, were level when Marcelinho gave Lokomotiv keeper Ivan Karadzhov no chance with a precise shot from Emil Gargorov's clever assist.

Seven minutes later, Marcelinho scored the winner from close range with Gargorov again the provider.

Referee Stanislav Todorov interrupted the game for few minutes early in the second half after Lokomotiv fans lit dozens of flares and threw them on to the pitch.

"I want to thank these guys with all my heart and soul because they're writing history," delighted Ludogorets coach Ivaylo Petev told reporters.

Ludogorets, playing in Bulgaria's third division two years ago, are based in Razgrad - a town with a population of less than 35,000 people.

They have the chance of a domestic double as they are second in the league standings with 64 points, two behind CSKA Sofia with two games remaining. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Wildey)