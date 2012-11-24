SOFIA Nov 24 Holders Ludogorets were knocked out of the Bulgarian Cup on the away goals rule even though they won an ill-tempered last-32 second-leg clash at CSKA Sofia 1-0 on Saturday.

The tie ended 2-2 on aggregate after CSKA had won the first leg 2-1 in Razgrad.

The tense affair at the Vasil Levski national stadium featured six yellow cards and ended with both sides reduced to 10 men.

Former CSKA striker Emil Gargorov unleashed a diagonal drive, giving Czech keeper Tomas Cerny no chance 12 minutes from time to earn Ludogorets a win that left a bitter taste.

In the 18th minute, CSKA's Cameroon midfielder Njongo Priso was shown a straight red card by referee Stanislav Todorov for punching Ludogorets's Brazilian defender Junior Caicara.

"Our strategy has changed radically after the sending off and our display was not pleasant to watch," said CSKA coach Stoycho Mladenov. "Priso will be fined, his behaviour was outrageous and unacceptable."

Numerical parity was restored midway through the second half when Caicara was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The result of the tie was sweet revenge for CSKA who lost 1-0 to Ludogorets in the season-finale in May, allowing their opponents to clinch the league title at their first attempt

Ludogorets, playing in Bulgaria's third division two and a half years ago, are based in Razgrad - a town with a population of less than 35,000 people. However, the club won a remarkable domestic treble last season.

The draw for the next round will take place on Monday. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Wildey)