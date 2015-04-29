SOFIA, April 29 Levski Sofia's Antonio Anete scored a delightful goal in stoppage time to seal a dramatic 1-0 win over holders Ludogorets on Wednesday and send his side into the Bulgarian Cup final for the 36th time.

Levski, who have won the competition 25 times, went through 1-0 on aggregate after the semi-final first leg ended goalless.

Lively Spanish midfielder Anete gave Ludogorets keeper Vladislav Stoyanov no chance when he unleashed a diagonal right- foot shot which flew into the far corner of the net in the first minute of added time.

"We deserved the win, we needed to win today to show we're still alive," Levski coach Stoycho Stoev told reporters. "I'm proud with the players."

Ludogorets, the modern kings of Bulgarian soccer, are close to winning their fourth successive league title but missed the chance to clinch their third domestic double since 2012.

Levski, chasing their first trophy since 2009, will meet Cherno More Varna in the final on May 28.

Cherno More, who have never won the competition in their 102-year history, beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv 8-3 on aggregate in the other semi-final. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)