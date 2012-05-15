SOFIA May 15 Lokomotiv Plovdiv midfielder Dakson da Silva, who tested positive for methylprednisolone, will not be punished because he used the banned substance unintentionally, the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC)'s disciplinary commission said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Brazilian failed the dope test following his team's 1-0 win over champions Litex Lovech in the Bulgarian Cup semi-finals last month.

"The BOC's disciplinary commission only rebuked him and he'll not be suspended," commission's chief Nikolay Marinov told reporters. "This means he can play in the Bulgarian Cup final."

Lokomotiv, hoping to lift to trophy for a fourth time, face Ludogorets in the Wednesday's final which will take place in the Black Sea port of Burgas.

"We can't talk about doping scandal as this is only a unguent," Lokomotiv's administrative director Atanas Uzunov said.

"You all know that footballers need massages and they use such things. You just can't ban someone for if he laid his hand on the unguent on his body and then touches his mouth."

The methylprednisolone is a medication used to treat horses with arthritic problems while experts say the substance can also help people with a common lung disease breathe easier, if for only a short while. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov. Editing by Patrick Johnston)