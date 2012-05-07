SOFIA May 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv midfielder Dakson da Silva has tested positive for the banned substance methylprednisolone following his team's 1-0 win over Litex Lovech in the Bulgarian Cup semi-finals last month, the club said on Monday.

"I'm shocked," the tearful Brazilian told a news conference in which the Lokomotiv doctor took responsibility for the failed drug test.

"It's so hard to accept that I'll not be able to help my team mates in the most important matches of the season."

The skilful 24-year-old midfielder faces a ban of up to two years from the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC)'s disciplinary commission.

Lokomotiv said the result of the match would stand despite the failed test. They face Ludogorets in the May 16 final.

"I am away from my family and I would never do such things to undermine my reputation and my family's reputation," added Dakson, who joined the Plovdiv-based side in 2006.

Fourth-placed Lokomotiv, who said they would not seek a B sample test, hope to secure a place in next season's Europa League.

It is the second doping case to hit Bulgarian soccer this season.

In January, three CSKA Sofia players were suspended for three months by the BOC after testing positive for the banned stimulant methylhexanamine. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov. Editing by Patrick Johnston)