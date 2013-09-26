BERNE, Sept 26 An unnamed Bulgaria player has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test at the World Cup qualifier away to Malta earlier this month, FIFA said on Thursday.

The player has been provisionally suspended for 30 days following "an adverse analytical finding" from the doping control after the game, which Bulgaria won 2-1 on Sept. 10, and will face a hearing.

FIFA said it could not give further details, such as the player's identity or the substance involved, until the case had been concluded.

Bulgaria are second in European Group B with 13 points from eight games, seven behind Italy who have already guaranteed first place and qualified. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Zurich; Editing by Peter Rutherford)