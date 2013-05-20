(sends to additional codes, no change in text)

SOFIA May 20 Etar Veliko Tarnovo have been expelled from Bulgaria's first division after failing to turn up for their last two league games, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Monday.

The BFU gave Slavia Sofia a 3-0 victory against The Boyars for last Saturday's match having already awarded Chernomorets Burgas a 3-0 win over Etar.

It said in a statement, that bottom club Etar will also lose their remaining two fixtures this season by the same score. The team are scheduled to play leaders Levski Sofia on Wednesday and Botev Plovdiv on Saturday.

The club, who won the title in 1991 and provided five players for the Bulgaria squad that reached the 1994 World Cup semi-finals in the U.S., were allowed to play in the Balkan country's amateur championship.

Last October, Etar hit the headlines when they sacked coach Tsanko Tsvetanov, who guided them to the top flight after 14 years in the lower divisions, for the third time this season.

The crowd favourite was reinstated twice due to protests from fans.

Frustrated Etar supporters turned their ire on Turkish owner Feyzi Ilhanli and the board, who moved the club to the southern town of Sliven saying the decision was down to the Veliko Tarnovo municipality's plan to repair the stadium.

In February, the club signed 16 players from countries as far afield as Cape Verde and Afghanistan in a bid to stay in the domestic top flight. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Wildey)