SOFIA, July 31 The Bulgarian Football Union
(BFU) on Tuesday announced plans to reduce the number of foreign
players at the country's top teams in a bid to encourage clubs
to develop home-grown talent.
"The clubs from the first and second division will be
required to include a certain number of players which are the
product of their youth academies," BFU president Borislav
Mihaylov told a news conference.
Pundits have blamed the tendency of clubs to look overseas
to bolster their squads for Bulgaria's failure to qualify for a
major tournament since the European championship in Portugal in
2004.
Some 37 foreigners play for Ludogorets, CSKA Sofia and
Levski Sofia - the top three in the Bulgarian league last season
with several dozen on the books of the remaining top flight
clubs.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)