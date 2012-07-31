SOFIA, July 31 The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) on Tuesday announced plans to reduce the number of foreign players at the country's top teams in a bid to encourage clubs to develop home-grown talent.

"The clubs from the first and second division will be required to include a certain number of players which are the product of their youth academies," BFU president Borislav Mihaylov told a news conference.

Pundits have blamed the tendency of clubs to look overseas to bolster their squads for Bulgaria's failure to qualify for a major tournament since the European championship in Portugal in 2004.

Some 37 foreigners play for Ludogorets, CSKA Sofia and Levski Sofia - the top three in the Bulgarian league last season with several dozen on the books of the remaining top flight clubs. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)