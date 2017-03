SOFIA Jan 31 Bulgaria will play end-of-season friendlies in Japan and Kazakhstan, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Thursday.

Luboslav Penev's side will meet Japan on May 30 in Tokyo and Kazakhstan on June 4 in Astana.

Bulgaria, who have failed to reach the World Cup finals since 1998, have made a solid start to their current qualification campaign.

They are unbeaten and lie second in Group B with six points from four matches, four points behind leaders Italy.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)