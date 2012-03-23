SOFIA, March 23 Struggling Bulgarian club Kaliakra have decided to stop paying their players' wages after a run of defeats, state news agency (BTA) reported on Friday.

"The decision will be in force until further notice," Kaliakra president Ventsislav Vasilev was quoted as saying. Players had to fight not only to win games but to earn their salaries from now on, he added.

Kaliakra, promoted to the top flight for the first time in 2010, suffered their 14th league defeat of the season when they were thrashed 4-0 at home by Chernomorets Burgas on Wednesday.

The Kavarna-based club, who have not won a point in their five games since the winter break, are in penultimate place in the standings with seven points from 19 matches, eight points from safety.

Coach Radostin Trifonov, however, said he was optimistic that the club would avoid relegation.

"I was thinking about resignation but now I'm an optimist," Trifonov said despite the drubbing by Chernomorets. "We played very well in the first half and I was glad to see that the players were eager to fight." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)