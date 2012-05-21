SOFIA May 21 Bulgaria's top-flight will be cut
from 16 to 14 teams by the 2013/14 season in a bid to improve
standards, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Monday.
"We have taken a decision to cut the number of teams as
we're trying to make the championship more attractive," BFU
president Borislav Mihaylov told a news conference on Monday.
After the regular season, the top six will form a group
which will decide the champions and the bottom eight will form a
group to decide the teams who will be relegated.
"We know that countries like Serbia and Croatia also reduced
the number of teams in their leagues but then they decided to
restore and even increase it to 18," said Mihaylov, who is also
a UEFA Executive Committee member.
"But we must try anything to make a stronger league. The
leading teams will play 36 games a season and the Top 6 will
meet each other four times, which means more interesting matches
for the fans."
Mihaylov said four first division teams would be relegated
at the end of next season, which starts on Aug. 11 and only two
would be promoted from the second division.
The BFU also decided that second division teams should
include at least two players under the age of 21 in their
starting line-ups from next season.
Many Bulgarian clubs face considerable infrastructure
difficulties and are struggling to meet administrative, legal
and financial conditions set by UEFA with two teams quitting the
second division championship midway through the season.
Last month, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said the government
planned to construct several new stadiums if soccer authorities
could attract fans back to the grounds.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)