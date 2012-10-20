* CSKA inflict first league defeat on Levski

* Levski fail to score for the first time this season

By Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA, Oct 20 Levski Sofia slumped to their first league defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-0 by bitter City rivals CSKA on Saturday.

Togolese striker Serge Nyuiadzi took advantage of a defensive howler to net the winner a minute after the interval as Levski failed to score in a league match for the first time this season.

Ludogorets, who won their maiden league title in May, have a maximum 24 points from eight matches. Levski are second on 22 from nine matches.

CSKA, who could get a three-year European ban by UEFA over debts, moved up to third with 17 points from nine games.

"This is the most difficult period in the club's history but we totally outplayed our opponents today," CSKA coach Stoycho Mladenov told reporters.

"I would like to thank to the two teams' fans because they created a great atmosphere. It was a real pleasure for all of us to be part of this match."

The heavily-policed derby has often been bad tempered but no serious trouble was reported. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)