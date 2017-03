RAZGRAD, Bulgaria May 15 Ludogorets landed a fourth successive Bulgarian crown, and their first under coach Georgi Dermendzhiev, with two games to spare by beating second-placed Lokomotiv Sofia 4-1 on Friday.

The Eagles, who will go into the Champions League second qualifying round, continued their dominance of domestic football by winning an eighth trophy since 2012. They also lifted two Bulgarian Cups and two Supercups in that spell.

Brazilian midfielder Marcelinho opened the scoring in the 32nd minute and compatriot Juninho Quixada made it 2-0 just before the break.

Quixada and lively Dutch winger Virgil Misidjan were also on target after the interval while Daniel Genov grabbed a consolation effort for the visitors midway through the second half. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)