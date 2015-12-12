SOFIA Dec 12 Levski Sofia are set to be awarded a 3-0 Bulgarian league win over nine-man Litex Lovech, who walked off the pitch in protest against the referee's decisions near the end of the first half on Saturday.

Litex were already down to 10 men when referee Georgi Yordanov sent off a second player and awarded Levski a penalty prompting the visitors' sporting manager Stoycho Stoilov to order the players to leave the pitch.

"There was a huge difference in the referee's decisions," Stoilov told reporters after the match was abandoned. "I've never seen something like this in football.

"This is a farce, an insult to all Litex supporters and all football fans," Stoilov added. "It was the peak of the absurd situation of football in Bulgaria."

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), which is expected to officially award the match to Levski on Tuesday, said in a statement: "The persons responsible for the scandalous outcome will be punished according to the disciplinary rules.

"The Bulgarian Football Union expresses its regret about the scandalous actions that led to ugly scenes and reminds (everyone) that each club must bear responsibility for their decisions, both on and off the field.

The BFU added that it "assures the public that what happened at the Georgi Asparuhov stadium will be carefully examined soon by the relevant committees."

Litex took the lead after 20 minutes through Colombian striker Danilo Asprilla five minutes after their American forward Bjorn Johnsen was shown a straight red card for pushing Levski's Spanish striker Miguel Bedoya.

TEMPERS FRAYED

Tempers boiled over when Litex's Colombian centre back Rafael Perez was sent off for pushing Bedoya inside the area and there was a skirmish amongst the players before referee Georgi Yordanov awarded a penalty.

Chaos ensued after Stoilov instructed the Litex players to withdraw, with Levski fans throwing objects towards the pitch. Local media reported that the match delegate was hit by a stone.

According to BFU regulations, four-times champions Litex could be expelled from the top division.

Litex complained that Levski's Veselin Minev escaped with only a yellow card for pushing Asprilla while home captain Vladimir Gadzev struck Plamen Galabov in the face with his elbow without even a free kick being given.

"It's very sad that things like this happen," said Litex coach Ljupko Petrovic, who was close to tears. "It's even more unfortunate because this happened against Levski - a team that I coached."

Petrovic, who led Red Star Belgrade to the European Cup in 1991, guided Levski to the Bulgarian league title in 2001.

On Tuesday, 10-man Litex reached the Bulgarian Cup semi-finals in dramatic style after scoring three times in 11 extra-time minutes to beat Levski 3-0 in another ill-tempered affair. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)