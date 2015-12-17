SOFIA Dec 17 Levski Sofia have been awarded a 3-0 home win over Litex Lovech after their league match was abandoned when the visitors walked off the pitch in protest at refereeing decisions, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Thursday.

On Saturday, Litex were down to 10 men but leading 1-0 close to halftime when referee Georgi Yordanov sent off another of their players and awarded Levski a penalty, prompting the club's sporting manager Stoycho Stoilov to order his team off the field.

Four-times Bulgarian champions Litex were thrown out of the domestic top division on Tuesday.

Litex can appeal against the decision within seven days.

