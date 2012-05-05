SOFIA May 5 Bulgarian soccer authorities plan to reduce the size of the domestic league next season in a bid to improve standards, the head of the country's football union (BFU) said on Saturday.

Borislav Mihaylov told sports daily Meridian Match that recent championships had highlighted some of the league's weaknesses with several teams way behind the leading pack.

"There'll be radical changes after the end of the season," former Bulgaria keeper Mihaylov said.

"I think that the number of teams in the first division will be changed from the next championship," added Mihaylov, who is also a UEFA Executive Committee member.

Many Bulgarian clubs face considerable infrastructure difficulties and are struggling to meet administrative, legal and financial conditions set by UEFA with two teams quitting the second division championship midway through the season.

"(By reducing the size) we'll allow stronger teams to play more real matches and of course, it'll improve the quality of the game," said Mihaylov

The idea to streamline the top division to 10 or 12 teams has support among clubs and fans. Currently there are 16 teams in the Bulgarian top flight.

"We'll have to cut the number of teams if we want to raise the level of the league," said second-placed Ludogorets owner Kiril Domuschiev. "It's so obvious that some of the clubs are not prepared for the top flight.

"Our hopes of success in Europe are dashed by the lack of real competition at home."

Under the new format, clubs are likely to play each other four times over the course of the league season.

Last week, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said the government planned to construct several new stadiums if soccer authorities manage to attract fans back to the grounds.

"I want to see football being as attractive as it was before and then we're ready to build four new stadiums, including a new national stadium," Borisov said.

"But there's no point to construct new stadiums if only three or four thousands spectators will go to see the games." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Peter Rutherford)