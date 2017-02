SOFIA Aug 12 Promoted Pirin Gotse Delchev won their first-ever game in the Bulgarian top flight on Sunday only for coach Yakov Paparkov to quit minutes later.

Pirin, founded 87 years ago, beat nine-man Minyor Pernik 2-1 with a stoppage time goal but Paparkov appeared more concerned that they had conceded an equaliser six minutes before the end.

"You can't play against nine men and concede an equaliser," Paparkov, 51, told reporters after Minyor had two players dismissed early in the second half .

"It's our first win and we should be celebrating but I'm not in a party mood."

"I'm leaving for personal reasons and I have nothing more to add." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Brian Homewood)