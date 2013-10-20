RAZGRAD, Bulgaria Oct 20 Litex Lovech went top of the Bulgarian league by beating champions Ludogorets 4-2 on Sunday to inflict a first home league defeat on the Razgrad-based side in 19 months.

The match was held up for a few minutes late on when tempers boiled over and several skirmishes broke out, resulting in red cards being shown to Ludogorets's Quixada and Litex defender Nikolay Bodurov.

Litex went 3-0 up with first-half goals from Miroslav Manolov, Bodurov and Albanian midfielder Jurgen Gjasula, who scored from the first penalty awarded against Ludogorets since their top flight promotion in 2011.

Dutch winger Virgil Misidjan reduced the deficit with a brilliant shot from the edge of the area soon after the interval but Bulgaria midfielder Simeon Slavchev restored Litex's three-goal lead with a fine lob ten minutes from time.

Svetolsav Dyakov made it 4-2 in the 86th minute from a penalty.

Both teams have 28 points from 13 matches but Litex, chasing their first title since 2011, have a better head-to-head record. CSKA Sofia, who thrashed city rivals Levski 3-0 on Saturday, are third with 26 points.

Brazilian-born midfielder Marquinhos scored twice in Lokomotiv Sofia's 3-2 win over Botev Plovdiv on Sunday to become the most prolific foreign player in the Bulgarian league with 41 goals.

Slavia Sofia coach Asen Bukarev resigned on Sunday following his team's 3-1 loss at Lokomotiv Plovdiv. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)