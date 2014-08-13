SOFIA Aug 13 Bulgarian club Levski Sofia have been ordered to play their next home match behind closed doors after crowd violence marred their 2-1 loss at Beroe Stara Zagora in the domestic league on Sunday.

The punishment, handed down by the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) disciplinary commission, will affect Levski's much-anticipated home game against Botev Plovdiv this weekend.

The Blues were also fined 6,000 levs ($4,099) for the ugly scenes which resulted in local TV cameraman being taken to hospital for a leg injury after he was hit by a firework, thrown by a Levski fan. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)