SOFIA, April 10 Players and coaches from Bulgarian club Levski Sofia were rescued after angry fans threatened them following their 1-1 draw at Pirin Gotse Delchev in the domestic league on Wednesday.

Local TV channel bTV quoted an official with the police in the southwestern town of Blagoevgrad as saying 20 Levski fans had been arrested for public order violations.

Hundreds of Levski supporters were so disgusted by their second-placed side's performance that they set up a road blockade and tried to storm the club bus on the trip back to Sofia, asking for explanation for "the pitiful display". (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Meadows)