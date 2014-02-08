SOFIA Feb 8 Much-travelled striker Valeri Bojinov signed a contract with Levski Sofia on Saturday in a bid to resurrect his flagging career with the 26-times Bulgarian champions.

The former Manchester City and Juventus forward, who became a free agent last September after Sporting Lisbon terminated his contract, will play for his first Bulgarian club until the end of the season.

"I'm happy to be in the biggest Bulgarian club and I know we have to do our very best to win at least one of the domestic cups," the 27-year-old, who was without a club in the last few months, told the local media.

Capped 42 times by Bulgaria, Bojinov made his Serie A debut for Lecce in 2002 at the age of 15 years and 11 months to become the youngest foreign player to play in the Italian top flight.

He was sold to Fiorentina for a fee of some 13 million euros ($17.70 million) in 2005.

Bojinov, whose other previous clubs include Italian clubs Parma, Hellas Verona and Vicenza, will provide much-needed competition for Levski's other strikers in the Sofia-based side's centenary year.

Levski are third in the standings with 43 points from 23 matches, seven points behind leaders Litex Lovech.

($1 = 0.7343 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)