SOFIA, March 26 Levski Sofia coach Nikolay Kostov resigned on Monday, a day after his side suffered a surprising 1-0 home defeat by Minyor Pernik, the Bulgarian club said.

It was Levski's first league loss since former midfielder Kostov, 48, took charge of the 26-times Bulgarian champions in November.

His side were also knocked out of the Bulgarian Cup in a 2-1 extra-time defeat at Lokomotiv Plovdiv earlier this month.

Levski are third in the standings with 45 points from 20 matches, three points behind leaders and bitter city rivals CSKA Sofia. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)