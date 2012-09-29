SOFIA, Sept 29 Levski Sofia dropped their first points of the season when they drew 1-1 at city rivals Lokomotiv on Saturday, allowing champions Ludogorets to go top of the Bulgarian league.

Ludogorets, who won their maiden league title in May, have a maximum 21 points from seven matches, followed by Levski on 19.

Litex Lovech, coached by former Bulgaria great Hristo Stoichkov, are third with 14 points after thrashing Slavia Sofia 5-0.

Guinea-Bissau striker Basile De Carvalho gave Levski the lead from close range with his seventh league goal this season after 32 minutes but Lokomotiv substitute Antonio Pavlov, a product of the Levski academy, levelled the score in added time.

Levski, chasing their 27th title, played the second half with 10 men after midfielder Vladimir Gadzhev was sent off for kicking Lokomotiv captain Kristian Dobrev at the end of the first half.

Bulgaria striker Emil Gargorov scored twice in a three-minute spell after the interval to help seal a 5-2 win for Ludgorets at Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

It was Lokomotiv Plovdiv's second loss in a row with all players and coaches passing lie-detector tests after their 1-0 loss to lowly Botev Vratsa last weekend amid match-fixing concerns

