SOFIA Nov 10 Levski Sofia knocked champions Ludogorets off the top of the Bulgarian league on Saturday after their 2-0 win over lowly Botev Vratsa followed the Razgrad-based side's goalless draw at Slavia Sofia.

Brazilian midfielder Marcinho and Dutch defender Dustley Mulder shared the goals as Levski, chasing their 27th title, chalked up their seventh consecutive league win at home this season.

The Blues have 31 points from 12 matches, followed by Ludogorets, who won their maiden league trophy in May, on 29.

Ivan Tsvetkov, who received his first call-up by Bulgaria at the age of 33 this week, scored twice to help newcomers Botev Plovdiv beat struggling Minyor Pernik 2-0 and climb to third on 24.

Ludogorets, who have recorded only one victory in their last five games in all competitions, host Levski next Sunday. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)