SOFIA, April 11 Levski Sofia fans, disgusted by their team's recent displays, have demanded the Bulgarian club field a junior team to complete the season.

Levski, chasing their 27th league title, have failed to win in four of their last five league games.

"We insist a team, made up only of juniors, to finish the season," Levski fan clubs said in a joint statement on Thursday. "As fans of Levski, we're brought up in totally different values, unknown to you (the players)."

Frustrated fans, who set up a road blockade and tried to storm the club bus on the trip back to Sofia after a 1-1 draw at Pirin Gotse Delchev on Wednesday, said they were not interested in winning the league title because of the team's "soulless" displays.

"We don't care about the title anymore. Levski have always been an example of a beautiful and an aggressive football while you (the players) have nothing to do with the ideals, the cause and meaning of this club."

The Blues are second with 46 points from 21 matches, a point behind champions Ludogorets who visit fourth-placed CSKA Sofia later on Thursday. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)