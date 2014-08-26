SOFIA Aug 26 Levski Sofia have been ordered to play their next two home matches behind closed doors following crowd trouble during their 3-0 loss to Litex Lovech in the Bulgarian league on Sunday.

The Bulgarian Football Union's disciplinary commission also fined the 26-times Bulgarian champions 9,000 levs ($6,070) on Tuesday after Levski fans threw objects and fireworks onto the field and then clashed with riot police after the match.

The ban will affect seventh-placed Levski's home matches against Cherno More Varna on Friday and city rivals Slavia on Sept. 13.

The Blues have already played one game behind closed doors this season after crowd violence marred their 2-1 loss at Beroe Stara Zagora in the domestic league earlier this month.

Violence inside and outside stadiums has plagued Bulgarian football in recent seasons. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)