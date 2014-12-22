SOFIA Dec 22 Stoycho Stoev, who led Ludogorets to the Bulgarian double and the Europa League's round of 16 last season, has taken over as coach of Levski Sofia.

"I'm coming to a club where media and fan pressure are enormous," Stoev told a news conference at the Georgi Asparuhov Stadium on Monday after signing a two and a half year contract. "But I like it, my ambitions have always been high."

Levski have won the league 26 times but are down in sixth place this term with 28 points from 19 matches.

Stoev takes over from sporting director Georgi Ivanov who was put in charge on an interim basis when Spaniard Jose 'Pepe' Murcia was sacked in August, becoming the 14th coach to quit or be fired by the club since 2008.

Levski, without a trophy since 2009, resume after the winter break with a fixture against bottom club Haskovo on Feb. 28.

Ludogorets parted company with the 52-year-old Stoev in July, straight after a 0-0 home draw with Partizan Belgrade in the first leg of a Champions League third qualifying round tie. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)