SOFIA Oct 26 Levski Sofia are to build a new 28,000 seater stadium on their existing site and hope to move in for their 100th anniversary in 2014, the 26-times Bulgarian champions said on Friday.

The Blues will play their home matches at the Vasil Levski national stadium in the meantime until the new Georgi Asparuhov ground, also known as Gerena, opens.

"I think that all Levski fans will be delighted with the new stadium," Levski's chief executive Ivo Tonev told reporters.

The decision to build a new stadium comes at a time when Bulgarian football is reeling from the financial crisis with a number of clubs facing considerable difficulties. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)