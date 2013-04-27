SOFIA, April 27 Levski Sofia went top of the Bulgarian league on Saturday after Portuguese striker Joao Silva struck in the last minute to snatch a 2-1 win over bitter city rivals CSKA in a match preceded by fan violence.

After the last-gasp victory, which prompted wild celebrations at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, the Blues moved to 55 points from 24 matches, one more than champions Ludogorets who face Botev Vratsa later on Saturday.

CSKA are third in the table with 48 points.

Police arrested 57 fans in connection with violence before the "eternal derby", as games between the two most popular Bulgarian clubs are called, while a young woman was injured and taken to hospital after Levski fans attacked a public transport bus.

The fixture has a long history of crowd violence. A 30-year-old man was killed by a bomb in 2000 and hooliganism and arrests have been rife since.

Veteran Hristo Yovov, playing in his 28th derby, put Levski in front four minutes before the break, giving Czech keeper Tomas Cerny no chance with a 20-metre shot and a fortunate ricochet.

CSKA equalised midway through the second half with a stunning strike from Brazilian midfielder Marcinho with the Reds, unbeaten in their previous six league games, on top in the frantic final stages.

However, Joao Silva, who joined Levski from Everton last year, headed in a precise cross from substitute Vladimir Gadzhev to give Levski the precious victory.

