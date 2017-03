SOFIA Aug 12 Levski Sofia sacked goalkeeper Stefano Kunchev on Tuesday after his blunders gifted Beroe Stara Zagora a 2-1 win in the Bulgarian league as Georgi Ivanov endured a nightmare coaching debut on Sunday.

The loss left Levski, one of the two most popular clubs in the Balkan country alongside CSKA Sofia, 10th in the standings with four points from four matches, a point above the relegation zone.

Levski sacked former Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo boss Jose "Pepe" Murcia this month, the Sofia-based side's 14th coaching change since 2008.

