SOFIA, March 17 Levski Sofia coach Ilian Iliev resigned on Sunday following his team's disappointing goalless home draw against bottom club Montana in the Bulgarian league.

A win over Montana would have sent the 26-times champions level on points with leaders Ludogorets who drew 1-1 at home with Pirin Gotse Delchev on Saturday.

"I'm a former Levski player and know the situation here," said 44-year-old Iliev, who took over after the end of last season. "When I came here as coach, I said that I would submit my resignation if the team fans call for it."

A large section of Levski fans booed the players after the match and called for the head of former midfielder Iliev, who won three league titles and two national cups as a Levski player in the early 1990s.

"These fans have been chanting my name when I was a player," added Iliev, who led Beroe Stara Zagora to the Bulgarian Cup in 2010. "Now they demand my resignation and I resign."

Levski are second in the standings with 41 points from 18 games, two behind champions Ludogorets.

One of the two most popular clubs in the Balkan country alongside bitter city rivals CSKA, Levski have failed to win a trophy since 2009.

Nine coaches have been at the helm in the last five years with former crowd favourite Georgi Ivanov stepping down only nine days after accepting the post last April following severe criticism by fans.

