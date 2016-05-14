SOFIA May 14 Ljupko Petrovic, who led Red Star Belgrade to the European Cup title in 1991, will return for a second stint as Levski Sofia coach next week.

Petrovic will replace Stoycho Stoev who quit Levski on Friday.

"I'm coming back," the new boss told local media on Saturday. "Levski are one of my favourite clubs alongside Red Star and Litex Lovech.

"When I was invited I had a feeling of coming home," said the last coach to lead an Eastern European team to glory in the continent's top competition.

Petrovic, who turns 69 on Sunday, will sign a one-year contract with an option for an additional year on Monday or Tuesday.

The much-travelled Serb, who has coached more than a dozen clubs in Serbia, Spain, Uruguay, Greece, Austria, China, Croatia, United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and Rwanda, led Levski to the 2001 Bulgarian title during his first spell.

Petrovic was in charge of Litex for three weeks at the start of the season and returned to the four-times Bulgarian champions for his fourth spell at the club after replacement Romanian Laurentiu Reghecampf joined Steaua Bucharest in December.

Two weeks later Litex were expelled from the league after their players walked off the pitch in protest against the referee's decisions in a match against Levski.

Levski, without a trophy since 2009, are second in the table with three matches left. They are 14 points behind Ludogorets who secured their fifth successive league title on Tuesday.

The 26-times Bulgarian champions Levski, one of the two most popular clubs in the Balkan country alongside bitter city rivals CSKA Sofia, have made 18 coaching changes in the last seven years.

Levski will play in the Europa League next season. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tony Jimenez)