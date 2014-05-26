SOFIA May 26 Serbian coach Miodrag Jesic has been released by Litex Lovech after a two-month spell with the club, the four-times Bulgarian champions said on Monday.

"We'll announce the name of the new coach by the end of the week," Litex manager Stoycho Stoilov told reporters.

Litex, who earned the symbolic title of 'winter' champions in the domestic league, re-appointed Jesic in place of his compatriot Zlatomir Zagorcic following a poor start to the second half of the season in March.

Litex, however, failed to improve their league position under Jesic and finished third with 72 points, 12 points behind champions Ludogorets.

The much-travelled Jesic, a former Yugoslavia defender, who has also coached CSKA Sofia and Slavia Sofia in the Bulgarian top flight, has had jobs in Serbia, Turkey, Iran, Romania, Montenegro, Libya, China and Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)