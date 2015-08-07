SOFIA Aug 7 New Litex Lovech coach Laurentiu Reghecampf said on Friday the four-times Bulgarian champions were good enough to stop Ludogorets's domination and win a domestic double this season.

Romanian Reghecampf, who was presented to the media a day before Litex's visit to Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Saturday, said success in Europe is another of his goals.

"I know Litex well and I think the players have great potential," the 39-year-old former Litex player told reporters.

"Winning the championship and the Cup and qualifying for a European competition will be our first goal."

Litex top the standings on seven points from three matches while Ludogorets, who became the new Bulgarian kings after winning four successive Bulgarian league titles, are fourth with six points.

"We'll be searching for the win in every single match because this is the only way to win the title and be successive in Europe," Reghecampf said.

Reghecampf, who guided Steaua Bucharest to the Romanian league title in 2013 and 2014 before accepting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, became Litex's third coach this season.

On Thursday, the Romanian replaced Serb Ljupko Petrovic, whose three-week spell in charge ended on Wednesday with Litex citing "family reasons" for his premature departure.

Last month, Petrovic, who led Red Star Belgrade to the European Cup in 1991, began his third spell at the Lovech-based club after replacing former Bulgaria midfielder Krasimir Balakov, who resigned following Litex's early Europa League exit.

"Regekampf needs no introduction," Litex owner Danail Ganchev said. "It's been my dream for a long time to see him as coach in Lovech... I believe that we will achieve success together." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)