* Litex to appeal against expulsion from league

* Team can play in Bulgarian Cup semi-finals

* Club also fined 20,000 levs ($11,167) (Updates with Litex reaction,)

By Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA, Dec 16 Litex Lovech have been expelled from the Bulgarian league after the players walked off the pitch in protest at refereeing decisions in Saturday's match against Levski Sofia, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said.

"It was the only possible decision according to (the BFU's) disciplinary rules," the union's disciplinary commission chairman Yuri Kuchev told reporters on Wednesday. The BFU later said Litex could continue to play in the Bulgarian Cup.

"We accept this decision calmly," Litex said in a statement. "We'll appeal accordingly at all senior committees and institutions. We'll certainly not put up with this injustice and we'll fight with all legal means until justice prevails."

They can appeal against the BFU decision within seven days.

Litex were down to 10 men but leading 1-0 close to halftime when referee Georgi Yordanov sent off another of their players and awarded Levski a penalty, prompting the visitors' sporting manager Stoycho Stoilov to order his team off the field.

Litex, one of most successful clubs in Bulgaria in the last two decades after winning four league titles and four domestic cups since 1998, were also fined 20,000 levs ($11,167).

Litex president Trifon Popov was fined 15,000 levs after admitting that he ordered Stoilov to instruct the players to leave the pitch.

Kuchev said that the BFU had yet to decide if Levski would be awarded a 3-0 win as is widely expected.

FOREIGN REFEREES

After Saturday's highly-charged game, Litex said they wanted foreign referees to take charge of matches against the Sofia-based side in future.

Champions Ludogorets threatened to quit the league because they said referees favoured their closest title rivals.

"We'll probably quit the championship if such precedents in favour of Levski continue," Ludogorets owner Kiril Domuschiev said. "Is this the way they want to win the title?"

Ludogorets top the standings with 38 points from 20 matches followed by Levski who have 35, while Litex are in fourth place with 33 points also from 19 games.

Earlier this month, 10-man Litex reached the Cup semi-finals in dramatic style by scoring three goals in 11 extra-time minutes to beat Levski 3-0 in a breathtaking encounter.

"Litex's sanction only applies to the Bulgarian championship," BFU's deputy executive director Pavel Kolev said on Monday. "It does not apply to the Cup, so Litex will participate in the tournament's semi-finals."

Levski must play their next home match behind closed doors following crowd trouble in their two matches against Litex.

($1 = 1.7909 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris and Clare Fallon)