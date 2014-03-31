SOFIA, March 31 Litex Lovech have re-appointed Serbian Miodrag Jesic as coach in place of Zlatomir Zagorcic, who stepped down following a poor run of results, the four-times Bulgarian champions said on Monday.

Litex earned the symbolic title of 'winter' champions but started the second half of the league season poorly and have failed to score in their previous four matches.

They dropped to third place following their 1-0 home loss against CSKA Sofia on Saturday and lie seven points behind leaders Ludogorets.