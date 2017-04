SOFIA Feb 27 Colombian forward Wilmar Jordan has signed a deal to join Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda, ending his successful stint at Bulgarian side Litex Lovech.

"We wish Jordan success at his new club and we thank him for his dedication and professionalism during his stay with us," four-times Bulgarian champions Litex said in a statement on Friday.

The 24-year-old striker, who signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Tianjin, scored 35 goals in 63 appearances for Litex in all competitions. Last season, he became the Bulgarian league's joint top scorer with 20 goals.

Tianjin, coached by Dutchman Arie Haan, who led them to the Chinese Cup in his previous spell at the club in 2011, finished seventh in the domestic championship last year.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)